Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (48-46) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-72)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and COLR

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-220) | COL: (+184)

CIN: (-220) | COL: (+184) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

CIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-10, 5.84 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Chase Burns (0-1, 8.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with German Marquez (3-10, 5.84 ERA). Burns' team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Burns' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 6-11-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 4-11 in those matchups.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (66%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Reds, Colorado is the underdog at +184, and Cincinnati is -220 playing at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -110.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

Reds versus Rockies, on July 11, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 19, or 52.8%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has played as a favorite of -220 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 88 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 46-42-0 in 88 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 19-68 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.8% of those games).

Colorado is 7-41 (winning just 14.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 35-56-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 29th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 95 hits. He's batting .278 while slugging .404.

He is 46th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in MLB.

Friedl brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and two walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .252 with a .412 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Steer brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run and an RBI.

Gavin Lux has been key for Cincinnati with 68 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-high OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.519), while pacing the Rockies in hits (88, while batting .280).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 85th and he is 15th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mickey Moniak has nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Tyler Freeman has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .345.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/8/2024: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/5/2024: 12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2024: 13-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

