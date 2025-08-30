Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (69-67) vs. Athletics (63-73)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137)

TEX: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 10-7, 3.20 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (10-7) for the Rangers and Mason Barnett for the Athletics. Kelly's team is 11-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kelly's team is 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Barnett and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +114 to cover, while the Athletics are -137 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on Aug. 30, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 42 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won 27 of 42 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 135 games with a total this season.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 72-63-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 45-56 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.6% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Athletics have gone 28-43 (39.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-62-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 72-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks while batting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is batting .232 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .275.

His batting average ranks 134th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 151st, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.376) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 96 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Jung has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .491 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 52nd and he is 25th in slugging.

Rooker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .272 with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Shea Langeliers is leading the Athletics with 105 hits.

Nick Kurtz is batting .308 with 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

