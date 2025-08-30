Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-58) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-69)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-111) | ARI: +1.5 (-108)

LAD: -1.5 (-111) | ARI: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-2, 3.36 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-8, 5.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (1-2) for the Dodgers and Eduardo Rodriguez (5-8) for the Diamondbacks. Glasnow's team is 2-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-7. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 7-15-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 3-5 in Rodríguez's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.7%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -225, and Arizona is +188 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are -111 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -108.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 68 times (58.1%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 20 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 133 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 56-77-0 against the spread in their 133 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 25 of the 53 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.2%).

Arizona has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-60-6).

The Diamondbacks have covered 47.7% of their games this season, going 63-69-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.607) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 31st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .247 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging in the majors.

Freddie Freeman is batting .300 with a .498 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has 23 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Pages brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-high .450 slugging percentage. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is 16th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 121 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 88th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-best .391 on-base percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

