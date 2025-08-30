Giants vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Giants vs Orioles Game Info

San Francisco Giants (67-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-75)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FOX

Giants vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour (Giants) - 0-1, 3.74 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 7-2, 1.40 ERA

The probable starters are Carson Seymour (0-1) for the Giants and Trevor Rogers (7-2) for the Orioles. Seymour did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Orioles have a 9-3-0 ATS record in Rogers' 12 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Giants vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (54%)

Giants vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -142 favorite at home.

Giants vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and San Francisco is +152 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Orioles contest on Aug. 30, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Giants vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (51.2%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 25-22 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 134 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 60-74-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have put together a 32-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 11-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40.7%).

In the 132 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-71-4).

The Orioles have gone 62-70-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 131 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Lee heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .229 with a .419 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Adames has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up an on-base percentage of .348, a slugging percentage of .459, and has 133 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .277).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 113th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Colton Cowser is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle has 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.

Giants vs Orioles Head to Head

8/29/2025: 15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

