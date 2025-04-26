Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (12-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-20)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSOH

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-194) | COL: (+162)

CIN: (-194) | COL: (+162) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

CIN: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 2-2, 2.35 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-3, 4.81 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Hunter Greene (2-2, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 4.81 ERA). Greene and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Greene's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Senzatela starts, the Rockies have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 2-3 record in Senzatela's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (67.6%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -194 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -128 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +106.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

The Reds-Rockies contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cincinnati this season, with a -194 moneyline set for this game.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 25 opportunities.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 14-11-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've gone 3-18 in those games.

Colorado has gone 1-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (8.3%).

The Rockies have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-15-1).

The Rockies have collected a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 24 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .245 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .316 with 14 walks and 10 runs scored.

Lux heads into this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .469 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and seven RBI.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 11 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .217 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .326 and has 18 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies.

Jordan Beck has a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .250.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!