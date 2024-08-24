Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-67)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSOH

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146)

PIT: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford (Pirates) - 0-5, 6.67 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Jake Woodford (0-5) for the Pirates and Julian Aguiar for the Reds. Woodford's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woodford has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Aguiar has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Aguiar start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (50.4%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

Pirates versus Reds on August 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 27 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 125 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 70-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 64 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

Cincinnati has a 28-36 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Reds have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-59-6).

The Reds have gone 69-55-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.803) this season. He has a .282 batting average, an on-base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double and an RBI.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 113 hits. He is batting .263 this season and has 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying players, he is 49th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a triple, four walks and two RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .244 with a .398 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

De La Cruz has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles and seven RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 92 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.487) and paces the Reds in hits (126). He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is 106th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India a has .352 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .254 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.