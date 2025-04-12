Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (6-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-9)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200)

CIN: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the mound, while Andrew Heaney will get the nod for the Pirates. Abbott and his team were 15-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Abbott and his team were 5-4 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Heaney has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Heaney starts this season -- they split the games.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (52.5%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -200 to cover.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on April 12, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -124 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 14 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Pirates are 3-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-1).

The Pirates have gone 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 13 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .400. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with an OPS of .630. He has a slash line of .250/.304/.327 this season.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Jose Trevino has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Spencer Steer is batting .132 with a .214 OBP and three RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .229. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 102nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Oneil Cruz has a double, two home runs and nine walks while batting .211. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has racked up a slugging percentage of .302, a team-high for the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

