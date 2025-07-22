Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Washington Nationals.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (52-49) vs. Washington Nationals (40-60)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and FDSOH

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

CIN: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 7-6, 3.33 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (7-6) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (3-7) will get the nod for the Nationals. Lodolo and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lodolo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Nationals are 5-9-0 against the spread when Soroka starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (53.5%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Cincinnati is +120 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Nationals on July 23, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (52.5%) in those games.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 95 opportunities.

The Reds are 50-45-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 34-42 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

Washington is 23-34 (winning 40.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-38-2).

The Nationals have gone 48-46-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 107 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .483. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 31st in slugging.

TJ Friedl has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He's batting .267 and slugging .392.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Spencer Steer is batting .249 with a .396 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 71 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .347.

McLain enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.526), while leading the Nationals in hits (102, while batting .275).

He is 48th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/30/2024: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/28/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

