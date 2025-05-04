Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (18-16) vs. Washington Nationals (15-19)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MASN2

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160)

CIN: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez (Reds) - 1-3, 4.68 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.51 ERA

The Reds will look to Nicholas Martinez (1-3) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (2-3). Martinez and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Gore's seven starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 1-2 record in Gore's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.6%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Nationals are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Nationals on May 4 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-7 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 33 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-13).

Washington is 12-12 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-0).

The Nationals have gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 10 extra-base hits. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 69th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has hit one homers this season while driving in 13 runs. He's batting .271 this season and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 54th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Friedl brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a walk and an RBI.

Gavin Lux has 33 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which lead the Reds this season.

Noelvi Marte has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384, a slugging percentage of .547, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .273).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .252 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .291 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .231.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/30/2024: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/28/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/5/2023: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

