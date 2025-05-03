Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Washington Nationals.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (18-15) vs. Washington Nationals (14-19)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MASN

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

CIN: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

CIN: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-2, 2.25 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-3, 5.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (3-2) for the Reds and Trevor Williams (1-3) for the Nationals. Lodolo and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lodolo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Nationals have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Nationals have a 2-4 record in Williams' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.4%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Nationals, Cincinnati is the favorite at -180, and Washington is +152 playing on the road.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +112 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -134.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Nationals contest on May 3 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 18-14-0 in 32 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 12 of the 25 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48%).

Washington has a record of 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (20%).

The Nationals have played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-15-0).

The Nationals have a 17-14-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .268 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 while slugging .417.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season. He's batting .273.

Among all qualified, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two walks and an RBI.

Gavin Lux leads his team in OBP (.410) and total hits (32) this season.

Noelvi Marte is batting .306 with a .358 OBP and 17 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-high OBP (.372), while leading the Nationals in hits (31). He's batting .254 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 31st and he is 16th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe has six doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is hitting .243 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Keibert Ruiz leads his team with a .382 slugging percentage.

