Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Nationals Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (22-20) vs. Washington Nationals (20-22)
- Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
- Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and Nationals.TV
Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-162) | WSH: (+136)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 4-1, 2.11 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 4-1, 2.12 ERA
The probable starters are Chase Burns (4-1) for the Reds and Foster Griffin (4-1) for the Nationals. Burns and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burns' team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Griffin's eight starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-2 record in Griffin's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (60.5%)
Reds vs Nationals Moneyline
- Cincinnati is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.
Reds vs Nationals Spread
- The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Reds are +128 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -154.
Reds vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Reds-Nationals game on May 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 3-1 when favored by -162 or more this year.
- The Reds' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 40 opportunities.
- The Reds are 24-16-0 against the spread in their 40 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-21).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- The Nationals have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-14-2).
- The Nationals have collected a 24-18-0 record against the spread this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .494.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Stewart has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Elly De La Cruz has 49 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .518. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He's batting .292.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the major leagues.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles and an RBI.
- Spencer Steer has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.316/.439.
- Steer has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Matt McLain is batting .197 with a .306 OBP and 14 RBI for Cincinnati this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392 and has 39 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .244 and slugging .538.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 97th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.
- C.J. Abrams' .531 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .391.
- He is currently 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Daylen Lile has racked up a team-high .423 slugging percentage.
- Luis Garcia has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks while batting .270.
Reds vs Nationals Head to Head
- 5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
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