Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (22-20) vs. Washington Nationals (20-22)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Nationals.TV

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

CIN: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154)

CIN: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 4-1, 2.11 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 4-1, 2.12 ERA

The probable starters are Chase Burns (4-1) for the Reds and Foster Griffin (4-1) for the Nationals. Burns and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burns' team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Griffin's eight starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-2 record in Griffin's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (60.5%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Reds are +128 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -154.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The Reds-Nationals game on May 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-1 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 40 opportunities.

The Reds are 24-16-0 against the spread in their 40 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-21).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-14-2).

The Nationals have collected a 24-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Stewart has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz has 49 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .518. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He's batting .292.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the major leagues.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.316/.439.

Steer has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Matt McLain is batting .197 with a .306 OBP and 14 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392 and has 39 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .244 and slugging .538.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 97th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' .531 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile has racked up a team-high .423 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks while batting .270.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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