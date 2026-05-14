Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 14

Will Lance McCullers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can J.T. Ginn record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics