Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (22-20) vs. Washington Nationals (20-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Nationals.TV

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

CIN: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

CIN: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-4, 5.22 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Lodolo (0-1) for the Reds and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals. Lodolo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lodolo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (62.4%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -158 favorite at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +132 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -160.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Reds-Nationals contest on May 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 40 opportunities.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 24-16-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have a 19-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.5% of those games).

Washington has gone 9-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (47.4%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 26 times this season for a 26-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 24-18-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 49 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .292.

He is 31st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualifying batters.

De La Cruz takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with two doubles and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.316/.439.

Steer takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Matt McLain has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .197 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-high OBP (.392), while pacing the Nationals in hits (39). He's batting .244 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 99th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Wood takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' .531 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has a .423 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .270 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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