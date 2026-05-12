Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (22-19) vs. Washington Nationals (19-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Nationals.TV

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-2, 5.63 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-3, 7.44 ERA

The Reds will look to Brady Singer (2-2) versus the Nationals and Miles Mikolas (1-3). When Singer starts, his team is 6-1-0 against the spread this season. Singer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals are 2-3-0 ATS in Mikolas' five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-3 record in Mikolas' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (63.3%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Nationals, Cincinnati is the favorite at -138, and Washington is +118 playing on the road.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Reds are +140 to cover, and the Nationals are -170.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-Nationals on May 12, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won three of five games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 24-15-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 18-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Washington has a 14-14 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 23-18-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .245. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .484.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.354), slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .288.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Spencer Steer has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.320/.448.

Steer has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Matt McLain has three home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .197 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.531) and leads the Nationals in hits (41). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

James Wood leads his team with a .392 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .526.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.

Curtis Mead is hitting .224 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

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