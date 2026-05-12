Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (27-13) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and Rays.TV

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 4-2, 2.60 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.60 ERA). McClanahan's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McClanahan's team has won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Corbin starts, the Blue Jays are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.7%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover, and the Rays are +152.

The over/under for Rays-Blue Jays on May 12 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 15 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 14-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 25-14-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won four of the 16 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

Toronto has a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-20-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 17-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 38 hits, batting .252 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualified batters, he is 82nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .277 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Aranda heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .303 with 13 walks and 20 runs scored.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a triple and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best .386 on-base percentage. He's batting .300 and slugging .387.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 99th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has collected 37 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement has put up a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Andres Gimenez is batting .252 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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