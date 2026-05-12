Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (27-13) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-23)
- Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SN1 and Rays.TV
Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 4-2, 2.60 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.60 ERA). McClanahan's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McClanahan's team has won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Corbin starts, the Blue Jays are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.
Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (51.7%)
Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog despite being at home.
Rays vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover, and the Rays are +152.
Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for Rays-Blue Jays on May 12 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Rays have come away with 15 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 14-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rays are 25-14-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have won four of the 16 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).
- Toronto has a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-20-0 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have a 17-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 38 hits, batting .252 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .490.
- Among all qualified batters, he is 82nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda is hitting .277 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.
- Aranda heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .303 with 13 walks and 20 runs scored.
- Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season.
- Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a triple and four RBIs.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best .386 on-base percentage. He's batting .300 and slugging .387.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 99th in slugging.
- Kazuma Okamoto has collected 37 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is currently 89th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ernie Clement has put up a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Blue Jays.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .252 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
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