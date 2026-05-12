Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (15-25) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and DSN

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | DET: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | DET: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 2-3, 3.12 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-3, 5.56 ERA

The Mets will call on Freddy Peralta (2-3) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (0-3). Peralta and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Flaherty start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.5%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Tigers, New York is the favorite at -152, and Detroit is +128 playing on the road.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Mets are +146 to cover, and the Tigers are -178.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mets-Tigers on May 12, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won five of 16 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 40 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 14-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 6-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +128 or longer.

In the 41 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-21-1).

The Tigers are 21-20-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .264. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.290) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .222 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among all qualified, he is 129th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 166th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.284/.310.

Mark Vientos is batting .231 with a .276 OBP and 16 RBI for New York this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Riley Greene has racked up 46 hits with a .418 on-base percentage while slugging .490. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .317.

Including all qualified players, he ranks ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler has eight doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .232.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .211 with eight doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

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