Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Phillies vs Red Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (19-22) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | BOS: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | BOS: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.12 ERA vs TBA (Red Sox)

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (1-0), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Wheeler and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.5%)

Phillies vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -148 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Red Sox are -134 to cover, and the Phillies are +112.

The Phillies-Red Sox contest on May 12 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 11-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 11-30-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won four of the 12 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Boston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +126 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 14-26-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while batting .281. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Harper has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 35 hits. He is batting .227 this season and has 24 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .597 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 125th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Schwarber takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, five home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has a team-best OPS of .893, fueled by a slash line of .353/.382/.511 this season.

Marsh has logged a hit or more in 12 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .514 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 40 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.473) and leads the Red Sox in hits (43). He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Willson Contreras' .380 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .467.

He is 69th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .269 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .194 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

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