Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rockies.TV

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-320) | COL: (+260)

PIT: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

PIT: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 5-2, 2.36 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-4, 6.92 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92 ERA). Skenes' team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Rockies have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's eight starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (73.2%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Pirates, Colorado is the underdog at +260, and Pittsburgh is -320 playing at home.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Rockies are +114 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -137.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Rockies on May 12 is 8. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (65.2%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -320.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 40 opportunities.

The Pirates are 21-19-0 against the spread in their 40 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have gone 16-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39% of those games).

Colorado has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-0).

The Rockies have put together a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 35 hits, batting .259 this season with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 79th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has 41 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.430.

O'Hearn has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two walks and two RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 35 hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 36 hits. He's batting .303 and slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 18th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

T.J. Rumfield paces his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Hunter Goodman is batting .246 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .386 OBP to lead his team.

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