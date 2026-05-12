Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (26-16) vs. Baltimore Orioles (19-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-178) | BAL: (+150)

NYY: (-178) | BAL: (+150) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111)

NYY: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-1, 3.46 ERA vs TBA (Orioles)

Will Warren (4-1) take the hill for the Yankees in this matchup. The Orioles, however, have yet to list a starter. Warren and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2).

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (67.4%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +150 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Orioles are -111 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -108.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on May 12 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 40 opportunities.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 22-18-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. They've finished 6-12 in those games.

Baltimore has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer in three chances.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 26 times this season for a 26-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Orioles are 19-23-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while batting .267. He has an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .633.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .395.

His batting average is 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Ben Rice has 39 hits and an OBP of .417, both of which lead the Yankees this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 23 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .422 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .257.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 75th, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 33 hits. He has a batting average of .210 while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 144th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .302.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .206 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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