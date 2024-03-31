Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (1-1) vs. Washington Nationals (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

CIN: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

CIN: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will call on Nick Martinez against the Nationals and Jake Irvin. Martinez and his team were 3-6-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Martinez and his team had a 4-3 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Irvin pitched his team went 10-14-0 against the spread. Irvin and his team had a 9-13 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62.7%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -168 favorite at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Reds are +114 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -137.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Nationals contest on March 31, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds were chosen as favorites in 39 games last year and walked away with the win 21 times (53.8%) in those games.

Last season Cincinnati came away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 39.4% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (56-86).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer last year, Washington went 38-46 (45.2%).

The Nationals played in 153 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-4).

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer had an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .464 last season.

Jeimer Candelario slashed .251/.336/.471 and finished with an OPS of .807.

Jonathan India ended his last campaign with 111 hits, an OBP of .338, plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Jake Fraley slashed .256/.339/.443 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas had 168 hits with a .468 slugging percentage last season.

C.J. Abrams hit .245 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Joey Meneses accumulated a .321 on-base percentage and a .401 slugging percentage last season.

Keibert Ruiz hit .260 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

3/30/2024: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/28/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/5/2023: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/27/2022: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2022: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2022: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/4/2022: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2022: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

