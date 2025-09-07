Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the New York Mets.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (70-71) vs. New York Mets (76-65)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and WPIX

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152)

CIN: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 5-4, 2.70 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will call on Hunter Greene (5-4) against the Mets and Brandon Sproat. Greene's team is 6-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Greene's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). Sproat did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.7%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Mets reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Mets are +152 to cover, while the Reds are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Mets contest on Sept. 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (53.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 24-23 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 54 of 134 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 69-65-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Mets have compiled a 15-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

New York has gone 9-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (39.1%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-65-7 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 64-70-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 66th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .380.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with a .400 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Steer has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .262 with a .315 OBP and 60 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Hays brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has an on-base percentage of .401 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mets. He's batting .261 and slugging .523.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is 14th in slugging.

Soto brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is slugging .458 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 54th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Pete Alonso has 35 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .269.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .266 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks.

Reds vs Mets Head to Head

9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

