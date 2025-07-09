Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (46-46) vs. Miami Marlins (42-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSFL

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 7-1, 2.15 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-8, 7.01 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (7-1) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (4-8). Abbott and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Marlins have gone 7-10-0 ATS in Alcantara's 17 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-8 in Alcantara's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.9%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -138 favorite at home.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Reds are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +140 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -170.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Marlins on July 9, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won five of 11 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 86 opportunities.

The Reds are 44-42-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (36-41).

Miami has a 26-33 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-45-0).

The Marlins have a 53-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .482. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .278 with 43 walks and 50 runs scored. He's slugging .407.

Among all qualified, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.308/.407.

Gavin Lux is batting .261 with a .356 OBP and 37 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 82 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Xavier Edwards has a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .332. Both pace his team.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/13/2024: 10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!