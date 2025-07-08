Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (46-45) vs. Miami Marlins (41-48)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSFL

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

CIN: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-8, 4.20 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Martinez (6-8) for the Reds and Eury Perez (1-2) for the Marlins. Martínez's team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -136 favorite at home.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +146 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -178.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

Reds versus Marlins on July 8 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 85 chances this season.

The Reds are 44-41-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've gone 35-41 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Miami has gone 27-33 (45%).

In the 86 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-45-0).

The Marlins are 52-34-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .484. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .277 with 42 walks and 50 runs scored. He's slugging .404.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Gavin Lux has been key for Cincinnati with 67 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .250 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 100th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 117th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 81 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .356 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .327 slugging percentage.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/13/2024: 10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/12/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

