Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (81-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | STL: (-106)

CIN: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 4-5, 4.46 ERA vs Jake Woodford (Cardinals) - 2-2, 5.09 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Woodford (2-2) for the Cardinals. Williamson and his team have a record of 12-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Williamson's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Woodford's seven starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 1-4 record in Woodford's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.9%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the underdog at -106, and Cincinnati is -110 playing on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Reds are +142 to cover, and the Cardinals are -172.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Cardinals on September 29 is 9.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 21-17 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 158 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 93-66-0 in 159 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 43% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (34-45).

St. Louis is 33-43 (winning 43.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 157 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-78-5).

The Cardinals have a 73-84-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati OPS (.811) this season. He has a .269 batting average, an on-base percentage of .355, and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Steer has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with 134 hits. He is batting .280 this season and has 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Jonathan India is batting .242 with a .401 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jake Fraley has been key for Cincinnati with 86 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has racked up a slugging percentage of .444, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar's .369 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .418.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246.

Jordan Walker has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .270.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/10/2023: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/11/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/10/2023: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/25/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/23/2023: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

