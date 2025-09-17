Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (75-75) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | STL: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 13-10, 3.94 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-14, 5.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brady Singer (13-10) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (6-14) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Singer and his team are 16-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Singer's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 14-15-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 7-12 in those games.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.4%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Reds vs Cardinals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -118 favorite, while St. Louis is a -100 underdog at home.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -176 to cover, and the Reds are +146.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Cardinals on Sept. 17 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (52.5%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 25-24 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 57 of 143 chances this season.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 74-69-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone 38-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, St. Louis has a 26-37 record (winning 41.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-65-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 72-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.7% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 71st in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 140 hits. He's batting .261 while slugging .372.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 64th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Austin Hays has 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .451 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 56th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Lars Nootbaar has 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .238.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!