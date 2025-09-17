Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Pirates Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (86-64) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86)
- Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
- Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and MARQ
Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | PIT: (+130)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 13-8, 3.05 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 2.81 ERA
The Cubs will call on Matthew Boyd (13-8) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (2-0). Boyd and his team are 11-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-10. When Oviedo starts, the Pirates have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in six of Oviedo's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.
Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)
Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -154, and Pittsburgh is +130 playing at home.
Cubs vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Chicago is +108 to cover the runline.
Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Cubs-Pirates game on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 65 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 35-16 when favored by -154 or more this year.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 68-78-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have won 41% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-59).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 18-28 (39.1%).
- In the 143 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-82-6).
- The Pirates have a 77-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Hoerner will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 136 hits. He is batting .248 this season and has 69 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- He is 93rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Ian Happ has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- Happ has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 91 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.
- Suzuki has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has totaled 134 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .334 OBP. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .376.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 113th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.
- Oneil Cruz is hitting .204 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
- Spencer Horwitz has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .260.
Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head
- 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
