Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (86-64) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

CHC: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 13-8, 3.05 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 2.81 ERA

The Cubs will call on Matthew Boyd (13-8) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (2-0). Boyd and his team are 11-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-10. When Oviedo starts, the Pirates have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in six of Oviedo's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -154, and Pittsburgh is +130 playing at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Chicago is +108 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The Cubs-Pirates game on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 65 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 35-16 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 68-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 41% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-59).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 18-28 (39.1%).

In the 143 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-82-6).

The Pirates have a 77-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Hoerner will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 136 hits. He is batting .248 this season and has 69 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is 93rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualified batters.

Ian Happ has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Happ has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 91 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Suzuki has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has totaled 134 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .334 OBP. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .376.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 113th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .204 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.

Spencer Horwitz has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .260.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

