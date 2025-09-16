Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 17

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Matthew Boyd

Johan Oviedo vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Pirates (65-86), Cubs (86-64)

Pirates (65-86), Cubs (86-64) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.52%

58.52% Pirates Win Probability: 41.48%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer

Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer Records: Cardinals (73-78), Reds (75-75)

Cardinals (73-78), Reds (75-75) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Reds Win Probability: 49.57%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2

CHSN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Tyler Wells

Martín Pérez vs. Tyler Wells Records: White Sox (57-94), Orioles (70-80)

White Sox (57-94), Orioles (70-80) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.44%

51.44% White Sox Win Probability: 48.56%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Justin Verlander

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Justin Verlander Records: Diamondbacks (76-75), Giants (75-75)

Diamondbacks (76-75), Giants (75-75) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.89%

52.89% Giants Win Probability: 47.11%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO

MASN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Hurston Waldrep

Brad Lord vs. Hurston Waldrep Records: Nationals (62-89), Braves (68-83)

Nationals (62-89), Braves (68-83) Braves Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% Nationals Win Probability: 46.30%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and CLEG

Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Gavin Williams

Jack Flaherty vs. Gavin Williams Records: Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71)

Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 68.42%

68.42% Guardians Win Probability: 31.58%

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA

NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Mason Barnett

Lucas Giolito vs. Mason Barnett Records: Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80)

Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.01%

53.01% Athletics Win Probability: 46.99%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET

FDSSUN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Kevin Gausman

Ian Seymour vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Rays (73-77), Blue Jays (88-62)

Rays (73-77), Blue Jays (88-62) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.28%

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SDPA

SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Nick Pivetta

David Peterson vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68)

Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68) Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Padres Win Probability: 48.76%

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and Amazon Prime Video

MNNT and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Luis Gil

Taj Bradley vs. Luis Gil Records: Twins (66-84), Yankees (83-67)

Twins (66-84), Yankees (83-67) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Twins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.30%

58.30% Twins Win Probability: 41.70%

Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI

FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. José Soriano

Brandon Woodruff vs. José Soriano Records: Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81)

Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.74%

64.74% Angels Win Probability: 35.26%

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW

FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Bryce Miller

Cole Ragans vs. Bryce Miller Records: Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68)

Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.95%

50.95% Royals Win Probability: 49.05%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Jacob deGrom

Cristian Javier vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Astros (82-69), Rangers (79-72)

Astros (82-69), Rangers (79-72) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Rangers Win Probability: 48.72%

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL

COLR and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Ryan Weathers

McCade Brown vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80)

Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.97%

59.97% Rockies Win Probability: 40.03%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Jesús Luzardo

Blake Snell vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Dodgers (84-66), Phillies (90-61)

Dodgers (84-66), Phillies (90-61) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.38%

55.38% Phillies Win Probability: 44.62%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.