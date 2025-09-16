FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 17

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Pirates (65-86), Cubs (86-64)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 58.52%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 41.48%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Cardinals (73-78), Reds (75-75)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.43%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.57%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Tyler Wells
  • Records: White Sox (57-94), Orioles (70-80)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 51.44%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 48.56%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Justin Verlander
  • Records: Diamondbacks (76-75), Giants (75-75)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.89%
  • Giants Win Probability: 47.11%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Hurston Waldrep
  • Records: Nationals (62-89), Braves (68-83)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 53.70%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.30%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 68.42%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 31.58%

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Mason Barnett
  • Records: Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 53.01%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.99%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Rays (73-77), Blue Jays (88-62)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 50.72%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.28%

San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.24%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.76%

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Luis Gil
  • Records: Twins (66-84), Yankees (83-67)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 58.30%
  • Twins Win Probability: 41.70%

Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 64.74%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.26%

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.95%
  • Royals Win Probability: 49.05%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Astros (82-69), Rangers (79-72)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.28%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.72%

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 59.97%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 40.03%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Dodgers (84-66), Phillies (90-61)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 55.38%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 44.62%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

