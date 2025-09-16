Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 17
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Pirates (65-86), Cubs (86-64)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.52%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.48%
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Cardinals (73-78), Reds (75-75)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.43%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.57%
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Tyler Wells
- Records: White Sox (57-94), Orioles (70-80)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.44%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.56%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Diamondbacks (76-75), Giants (75-75)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.89%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.11%
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Hurston Waldrep
- Records: Nationals (62-89), Braves (68-83)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.30%
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Tigers (85-65), Guardians (78-71)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 68.42%
- Guardians Win Probability: 31.58%
Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Mason Barnett
- Records: Red Sox (82-68), Athletics (70-80)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -174
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.01%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.99%
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Rays (73-77), Blue Jays (88-62)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.72%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.28%
San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Mets (77-73), Padres (82-68)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.24%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.76%
New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Twins (66-84), Yankees (83-67)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.30%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.70%
Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. José Soriano
- Records: Brewers (91-59), Angels (69-81)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.74%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.26%
Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Royals (75-75), Mariners (82-68)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.95%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.05%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Astros (82-69), Rangers (79-72)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.28%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.72%
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Rockies (41-109), Marlins (70-80)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.03%
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Dodgers (84-66), Phillies (90-61)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.38%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.62%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.