Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (70-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-94)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MASN2

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | CHW: (-100)

BAL: (-118) | CHW: (-100) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166)

BAL: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 1-0, 2.31 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-5, 3.27 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Martin Perez (1-5, 3.27 ERA). Wells has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Wells' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-3-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The White Sox have a 3-6 record in Pérez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (51.4%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. White Sox reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-118) and Chicago as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Orioles are +138 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -166.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Orioles-White Sox contest on Sept. 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 29 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 26 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 147 opportunities.

The Orioles are 71-76-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 53 of the 143 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Chicago has a record of 51-86 (37.2%).

The White Sox have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-8).

The White Sox have covered 56.8% of their games this season, going 83-63-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 143 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .439. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .269 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Holliday enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with a double, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Jordan Westburg is batting .276 with a .473 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Colton Cowser has been key for Baltimore with 60 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Cowser has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .312, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .231 and slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 109th and he is 105th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.426) while leading the White Sox in hits (126).

Chase Meidroth is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 43 walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360) 5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

