Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (75-75) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 9-6, 2.79 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 6-3, 4.44 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (9-6) against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (6-3). Abbott and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Abbott's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-6-0 record against the spread in McGreevy's starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.9%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the underdog at -102, and Cincinnati is -116 playing on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Reds are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -172 to cover.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Reds-Cardinals on Sept. 16, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 26-25 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 143 opportunities.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 74-69-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 80 total times this season. They've gone 38-42 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 29-39 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (42.6%).

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-65-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 72-73-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .261 and slugging .372.

Among qualifying batters, he is 66th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.308/.396.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 97 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a slugging percentage of .451 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 77th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brendan Donovan has racked up a team-best .351 on-base percentage.

Lars Nootbaar has 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .238.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!