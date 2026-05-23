Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (26-24) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-21)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | STL: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150)

CIN: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Petty (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 3.94 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Chase Petty and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Leahy (5-3, 3.94 ERA). Petty did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Cardinals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Leahy's eight starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-4 record in Leahy's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.7%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Reds vs Cardinals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -112 favorite, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Cardinals are +150 to cover, while the Reds are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

Reds versus Cardinals on May 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

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Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious eight times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 29-19-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 57.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-17).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, St. Louis has a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-4).

The Cardinals have a 29-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .503.

He is 61st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Stewart has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.525) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .290.

Among all qualified, he ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .273 with a .448 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Steer brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .349 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Matt McLain is batting .202 with a .304 OBP and 20 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.563) and paces the Cardinals in hits (54). He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 18th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is slugging .468 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 44th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .239 with five doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .386 on-base percentage to pace his team.

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