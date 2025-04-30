Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (16-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-154) | STL: (+130)

CIN: (-154) | STL: (+130) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

CIN: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Petty (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 2-0, 1.80 ERA

The Reds will call on Chase Petty against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (2-0). Petty did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Matz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Matz starts this season.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.3%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Cardinals reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-154) and St. Louis as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -154 to cover, and the Reds are +128.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

Reds versus Cardinals on April 30 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 17-13-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 9-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, St. Louis has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-13-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 13-17-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is batting .271 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 while slugging .432.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 61st in slugging.

De La Cruz has hit safely in 13 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in the major leagues.

Gavin Lux leads his team in OBP (.431) and total hits (32) this season.

Austin Hays has five home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .365 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar a has .404 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals. He's batting .270 while slugging .450.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 59th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Brendan Donovan has 37 hits while slugging .500. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .336 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .243.

Victor Scott II is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

