Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reds vs Blue Jays Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (69-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (79-58)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SNET

Reds vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)

CIN: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 5-4, 2.81 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-7, 4.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (5-4) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (11-7) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. When Greene starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Greene's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 17-9-0 ATS in Bassitt's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays are 6-4 in Bassitt's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.9%)

Reds vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Reds vs Blue Jays moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Toronto is a +108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Blue Jays are -192 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +158.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Blue Jays on Sept. 1, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Reds vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 29 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 18 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 68-62-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 40-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Toronto has a record of 22-15 (59.5%).

In the 136 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-54-6).

The Blue Jays have a 79-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 146 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .453, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 59th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles and a triple.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 129 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .372.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Steer heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .264 with a .320 OBP and 56 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .288. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .465 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .306 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 48th in slugging.

George Springer has put up an on-base percentage of .391 and has 120 hits, both team-best marks for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is batting .275 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

