Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Cardinals vs Athletics Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (68-70) vs. Athletics (63-75)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-CA

Cardinals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

STL: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

STL: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-7, 4.19 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 2-0, 1.19 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Sonny Gray (12-7) against the Athletics and Luis Morales (2-0). Gray and his team are 13-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Morales' starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in three of Morales' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.3%)

Cardinals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Athletics moneyline has the Cardinals as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Athletics Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cardinals are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Cardinals vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Cardinals-Athletics on Sept. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 30 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 132 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 67-65-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 45-58 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.7% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 16-28 (36.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-62-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 72-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .447.

He is 89th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Contreras has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .255 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging in the majors.

Lars Nootbaar has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Nootbaar takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Ivan Herrera has been key for St. Louis with 86 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Herrera enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .257 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a slugging percentage of .496, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .270. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 44th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Shea Langeliers has accumulated 105 hits, a team-high for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is batting .308 with 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!