Tigers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

The Detroit Tigers versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Tigers vs Mets Game Info

Detroit Tigers (80-58) vs. New York Mets (73-64)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SNY

Tigers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-108) | NYM: (-108)

DET: (-108) | NYM: (-108) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152)

DET: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 9-10, 5.25 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 5.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Charlie Morton (9-10) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (1-2) will get the nod for the Mets. When Morton starts, his team is 8-13-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Manaea starts, the Mets have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for one Manaea start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.9%)

Tigers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Mets Spread

Tigers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Mets on Sept. 1, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Tigers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (61.5%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 59 times in 97 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 132 opportunities.

The Tigers are 64-68-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-21).

New York has a 15-21 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

In the 130 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-64-6).

The Mets have put together a 62-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Greene has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 118 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He's batting .265 and slugging .401.

He is 60th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging among qualified batters.

Torres enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with four walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.330/.468.

Zach McKinstry is batting .261 with a .339 OBP and 43 RBI for Detroit this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .254 and slugging .506.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 16th in slugging.

Soto enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Francisco Lindor's .460 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 54th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Pete Alonso has racked up 141 hits, a team-best for the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .264.

