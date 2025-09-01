Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (75-62) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-72)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

HOU: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-9, 0.00 ERA

Kikuchi (6-9) will get the nod for the Angels. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Astros. When Kikuchi starts, the Angels are 16-12-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 6-11 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -146 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +124 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +136 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -164.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Angels game on Sept. 1, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 47, or 52.8%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 19-16 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 136 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 67-69-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 46 of the 101 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

Los Angeles has a 28-27 record (winning 50.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Angels have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-58-5).

The Angels have a 73-61-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 128 hits and an OBP of .364, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .305 and slugging .471.

Among all qualified, he is fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Yainer Diaz is batting .253 with a .284 OBP and 55 RBI for Houston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .228 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 145th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto leads his team with 123 hits and has a club-high .486 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is hitting .233 with 16 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout's .361 OBP paces his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

