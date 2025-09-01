Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (76-62) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-67)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CLEG

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-152) | CLE: (+128)

BOS: (-152) | CLE: (+128) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Red Sox) vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

Messick (1-0) gets the start for the Guardians. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox. Messick has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians went 1-1-0. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Messick start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (67.4%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Guardians moneyline has Boston as a -152 favorite, while Cleveland is a +128 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Red Sox are +134 to cover, and the Guardians are -162.

Red Sox versus Guardians on Sept. 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 50, or 58.8%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 18 of 30 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 137 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 74-63-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 42.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-43).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 12-14 (46.2%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-68-5).

The Guardians have a 69-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (138) this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 72nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Trevor Story is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .250 with a .422 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 99 hits, an OBP of .372 plus a slugging percentage of .496.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.357) and slugging percentage (.500), while pacing the Guardians in hits (139, while batting .283).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .377 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

Angel Martinez is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!