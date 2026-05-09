Reds vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Astros Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (20-19) vs. Houston Astros (16-23)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Reds.TV, and SCHN

Reds vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-156) | HOU: (+132)

CIN: (-156) | HOU: (+132) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 3-1, 2.20 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 4-0, 1.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Chase Burns (3-1) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (4-0) will get the nod for the Astros. Burns and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Burns' team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Astros covered in each of the four games Arrighetti has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for three Arrighetti starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Reds vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (54.7%)

Reds vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -156 favorite at home.

Reds vs Astros Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Astros. The Reds are +134 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -162.

Reds vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Astros on May 9 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Astros Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 37 opportunities.

The Reds are 22-15-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros are 10-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Houston is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-12-1).

The Astros are 16-23-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is hitting .245 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz has 42 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .516. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He's batting .271.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Spencer Steer has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Nathaniel Lowe has six home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 47 hits with a .424 on-base percentage and a .655 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .296 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jose Altuve is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .264 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Reds vs Astros Head to Head

5/8/2026: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2025: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2025: 13-9 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-9 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/5/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2023: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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