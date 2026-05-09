MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 9
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Aaron Civale exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -205, Under +152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances