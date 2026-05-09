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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 9

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Aaron Civale exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -205, Under +152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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