Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 9

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Aaron Civale exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -205, Under +152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles