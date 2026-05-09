Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-13)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-152) | TB: (+128)

BOS: (-152) | TB: (+128) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 1-1, 2.04 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 3-1, 1.71 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Payton Tolle (1-1) versus the Rays and Nick Martinez (3-1). Tolle and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Tolle's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays are 6-1-0 against the spread when Martinez starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Martínez's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (61.4%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -152 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +128 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rays are -182 to cover, and the Red Sox are +150.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on May 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 2-3 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 14-25-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've gone 10-7 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer and won each of them.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 37 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-18-0).

The Rays have collected a 23-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (43) this season. He has a .303 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras is batting .259 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .278 with a .413 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Rafaela heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jarren Duran is batting .194 with a .255 OBP and 18 RBI for Boston this season.

Duran has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 36 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .252 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he is 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 40th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .397 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .471.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .265 with five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Chandler Simpson's .354 slugging percentage leads his team.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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