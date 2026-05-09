Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 9

Will Juan Soto or Ketel Marte go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Juan Soto (Mets): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 35.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 35.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR

+610 to hit a HR Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 25% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jorge Mateo (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles