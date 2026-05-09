MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 9
Will Juan Soto or Ketel Marte go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Juan Soto (Mets): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 35.9% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)