Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (17-22) vs. Washington Nationals (19-20)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Nationals.TV

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

MIA: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164)

MIA: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-3, 2.82 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 1-4, 7.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Janson Junk (2-3) to the mound, while Zack Littell (1-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Junk and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Junk starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Nationals have a 2-3 record in Littell's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (69.4%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Miami is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +132 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Miami is +136 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

Marlins versus Nationals, on May 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 13 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -156 or better.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 16-22-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-19).

Washington is 10-9 (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-13-2).

The Nationals have covered 56.4% of their games this season, going 22-17-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has 36 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .316 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .420. He's batting .329 and slugging .471.

Among qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Edwards has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.523) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Lopez takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .175 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 39 hits with a .394 on-base percentage and a .537 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .291.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

James Wood has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .235. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is hitting .245 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Curtis Mead has seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .226.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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