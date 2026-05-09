Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Nationals Game Info
- Miami Marlins (17-22) vs. Washington Nationals (19-20)
- Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Nationals.TV
Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-156) | WSH: (+132)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-3, 2.82 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 1-4, 7.24 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Janson Junk (2-3) to the mound, while Zack Littell (1-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Junk and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Junk starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Nationals have a 2-3 record in Littell's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (69.4%)
Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline
- Miami is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +132 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Miami is +136 to cover the runline.
Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under
- Marlins versus Nationals, on May 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Marlins have come away with 13 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Miami has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -156 or better.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have an against the spread record of 16-22-0 in 38 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-19).
- Washington is 10-9 (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-13-2).
- The Nationals have covered 56.4% of their games this season, going 22-17-0 ATS.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks has 36 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .316 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .579.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .420. He's batting .329 and slugging .471.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.
- Edwards has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.523) powered by 16 extra-base hits.
- Lopez takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
- Jakob Marsee has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .175 this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has 39 hits with a .394 on-base percentage and a .537 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .291.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- James Wood has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .235. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .384.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Daylen Lile is hitting .245 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Curtis Mead has seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .226.
Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head
- 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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