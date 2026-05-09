Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (17-22) vs. Athletics (20-18)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 1-3, 4.99 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (1-3) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Baz starts, his team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season. Baz's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Civale's seven starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Civale's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.7%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

The Orioles-Athletics contest on May 9 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 39 games with a total this season.

The Orioles are 17-22-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 15 of the 29 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Athletics have gone 10-9 (52.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-19-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 22-16-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 33 hits, batting .226 this season with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .806. He has a slash line of .270/.420/.387 this season.

His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Adley Rutschman is batting .325 with a .602 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Rutschman has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .198 with a .260 OBP and 20 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated 48 hits with a .625 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Athletics. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Langeliers takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .391 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is batting .299 with eight doubles, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has put up an on-base percentage of .413, a team-best for the Athletics.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .213 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

5/8/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2025: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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