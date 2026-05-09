Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9
Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Rockies Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (17-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-23)
- Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and Rockies.TV
Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | COL: (+152)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.06 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-3, 5.04 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-3) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies. Nola and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Freeland's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-4 record in Freeland's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (69%)
Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Rockies Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +114 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -137.
Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under
- Phillies versus Rockies, on May 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those games.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 39 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 9-30-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have gone 16-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).
- Colorado is 7-14 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.
- In the 39 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-0).
- The Rockies have collected a 22-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has 40 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He ranks 143rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.
- Brandon Marsh has hit four homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.
- Marsh heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.
- Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 36 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .346.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Mickey Moniak has racked up 35 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .315 and slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- T.J. Rumfield is slugging .431 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Hunter Goodman has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .254.
- Troy Johnston's .394 OBP paces his team.
Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head
- 5/8/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 4/5/2026: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/4/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
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