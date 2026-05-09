Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-23)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Rockies.TV

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | COL: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.06 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-3, 5.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-3) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies. Nola and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Freeland's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-4 record in Freeland's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +114 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -137.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies, on May 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 39 opportunities.

The Phillies are 9-30-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 16-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

Colorado is 7-14 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 39 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-0).

The Rockies have collected a 22-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 40 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 143rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the major leagues.

Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has hit four homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Marsh heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 36 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has racked up 35 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .315 and slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .431 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .254.

Troy Johnston's .394 OBP paces his team.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

5/8/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2026: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/4/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

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