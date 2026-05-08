Reds vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Astros Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (20-18) vs. Houston Astros (15-23)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SCHN

Reds vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-4, 5.97 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Lodolo for the Reds and Mike Burrows (1-4) for the Astros. Lodolo and his team were 15-12-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Lodolo and his team won as favorites in 61.5% of his 13 appearances last season with a moneyline. The Astros have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros are 1-3 in Burrows' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.5%)

Reds vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Astros reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-130) and Houston as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Reds vs Astros Spread

The Reds are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +150 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -182.

Reds vs Astros Over/Under

Reds versus Astros, on May 8, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Astros Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 36 opportunities.

The Reds are 22-14-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have compiled a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Houston has gone 7-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.2%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-12-1).

The Astros have collected a 15-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has six doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .245. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .497.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.510) and total hits (40) this season. He's batting .265.

He is 60th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Steer has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe has six home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .638, and has 45 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .319).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .307 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jose Altuve is hitting .241 with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .265 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

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