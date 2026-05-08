Reds vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Astros Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (20-18) vs. Houston Astros (15-23)
- Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and SCHN
Reds vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-4, 5.97 ERA
The probable starters are Nick Lodolo for the Reds and Mike Burrows (1-4) for the Astros. Lodolo and his team were 15-12-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Lodolo and his team won as favorites in 61.5% of his 13 appearances last season with a moneyline. The Astros have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros are 1-3 in Burrows' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (51.5%)
Reds vs Astros Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Astros reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-130) and Houston as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Reds vs Astros Spread
- The Reds are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +150 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -182.
Reds vs Astros Over/Under
- Reds versus Astros, on May 8, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Reds vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Reds have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 36 opportunities.
- The Reds are 22-14-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have compiled a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).
- Houston has gone 7-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.2%).
- The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-12-1).
- The Astros have collected a 15-23-0 record against the spread this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has six doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .245. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .497.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.510) and total hits (40) this season. He's batting .265.
- He is 60th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Spencer Steer has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.
- Nathaniel Lowe has six home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .638, and has 45 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .319).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .307 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- He is currently 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .241 with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .265 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!