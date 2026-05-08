Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-23)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and ABTV

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166)

TOR: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 3.05 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-2, 4.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Reid Detmers (1-2) for the Angels. Cease and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Detmers' starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.5%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Angels reveal Toronto as the favorite (-162) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +138 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -166.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Angels on May 8 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 37 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 15-22-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Angels are 11-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

Los Angeles is 7-4 (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

In the 37 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-0).

The Angels have collected a 19-18-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415. He's batting .319 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has 33 hits, which is best among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .246 with 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified batters, he is 90th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Okamoto heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Andres Gimenez has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 34 hits with a .429 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .260 and slugging .550.

He is 70th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Zach Neto is hitting .221 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .238 with five doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .255.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

4/22/2026: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2025: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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