Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (16-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-12)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | TB: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | TB: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 2-2, 3.79 ERA vs Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 3-1, 3.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Connelly Early (2-2) for the Red Sox and Jesse Scholtens (3-1) for the Rays. Early and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Early's team has won 16.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-5). Scholtens has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Scholtens starts this season.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.9%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Red Sox, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +122, and Boston is -144 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -176.

Red Sox versus Rays on May 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.

In 38 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 13-25-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 10 of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

Tampa Bay has won all four games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-17-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 63.9% of their games this season, going 23-13-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. He has a .300 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 35 hits, which ranks first among Boston batters this season. He's batting .263 with 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is 66th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the major leagues.

Jarren Duran has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .255 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has two home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz a has .401 on-base percentage to pace the Rays. He's batting .323 while slugging .481.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Diaz heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero's 36 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .263 with five doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Chandler Simpson paces his team with a .361 slugging percentage.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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