Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (17-21) vs. Athletics (19-18)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

BAL: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-4, 5.03 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-2, 6.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-4) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (2-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Bradish's team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradish's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Athletics have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Lopez's six starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 3-2 record in Lopez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.2%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics, on May 8, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

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Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 38 games with a total this season.

The Orioles are 17-21-0 against the spread in their 38 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 14-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 6-8 (42.9%).

The Athletics have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-0).

The Athletics have a 21-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore OPS (.828) this season. He has a .278 batting average, an on-base percentage of .429, and a slugging percentage of .398.

He is 42nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (32) this season while batting .225 with 17 extra-base hits. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Adley Rutschman is batting .313 with a .368 OBP and 20 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rutschman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a slugging percentage of .640 and has 47 hits, both team-best figures for the Athletics. He's batting .338 and with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks fourth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Langeliers hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .391 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jacob Wilson is batting .291 with eight doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Nick Kurtz leads his team with a .413 OBP.

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