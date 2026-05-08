NHL
Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Ducks (-105)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -260.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on May 8, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog despite being at home.