Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-115) Ducks (-105) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -260.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on May 8, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

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