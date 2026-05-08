Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (17-21) vs. Washington Nationals (18-20)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Nationals.TV

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)

MIA: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robby Snelling (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 3-1, 2.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robby Snelling for the Marlins and Foster Griffin (3-1) for the Nationals. Snelling did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals are 4-3-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (59.5%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Nationals moneyline has Miami as a -126 favorite, while Washington is a +108 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -205.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Nationals contest on May 8 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those games.

This season Miami has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins are 16-21-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 17-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.2% of those games).

Washington is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-12-2).

The Nationals have a 21-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 36 hits, batting .319 this season with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .584.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Hicks hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .418 this season while batting .328 with 21 walks and 24 runs scored. He's slugging .453.

He is seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the majors.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.510) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Lopez enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 25 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .254.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a slugging percentage of .542 and has 38 hits, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

James Wood paces his team with a .394 OBP. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .514.

His batting average ranks 97th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .245.

Curtis Mead is hitting .220 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

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