Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-23)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Rockies.TV

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-220) | COL: (+184)

PHI: (-220) | COL: (+184) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-3, 5.09 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 3-2, 3.38 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA). Luzardo and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). Dollander has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Dollander start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (78.5%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +184 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are -126 to cover, and the Phillies are +105.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies, on May 8, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -220 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 38 opportunities.

The Phillies are 9-29-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 15-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.5% of those games).

Colorado is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-21-0).

The Rockies have a 21-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 38 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .216 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schwarber brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh has hit four homers with a team-high .504 SLG this season.

Marsh has logged a hit or more in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Trea Turner is batting .235 with a .291 OBP and 12 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 35 hits. He's batting .318 and slugging .700 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is second in slugging.

T.J. Rumfield leads his team with a .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players, he is 47th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has put up a team-best .389 on-base percentage.

Hunter Goodman is batting .233 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/5/2026: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/4/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

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